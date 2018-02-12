Jobs

Wyoming Seminary Mock Trial Team participates in regional competition

February 12th, 2018 3:57 pm

Members of the Sem Mock Trial team are seen after winning the 2018 District 2 High School Mock Trial Competition. From left, standing, are junior Philip Ouellette, Dallas; senior and team captain Meghna Melkote, Moosic; freshman Shailee Desai, Shavertown; junior Molly Leahy, Wilkes-Barre; junior Morgan Price, Bear Creek; sophomore Jillayne Gumbs, Allentown; and senior Corey Bohn, Swoyersville. The Hon. Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito, Jr., Federal Magistrate Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, was the presiding judge.
KINGSTON – The Wyoming Seminary Mock Trial team recently competed in the 2018 Region 5, District 2 High School Mock Trial Competition in the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, taking first place.

In addition to winning the district competition, which ran for five evenings, four team members received awards based on their outstanding individual performances in the courtroom. Recipients of the Best Witness Awards are junior Molly Leahy, of Wilkes-Barre, and junior Philip Ouellette, of Dallas, while recipients of the Best Advocate (Attorney) Awards are freshman Shailee Desai, of Shavertown, and senior and team captain Meghna Melkote, of Moosic.

The team now continues on to regional competition, to be held in March.

In addition, the team recently competed in the 2018 Benjamin Franklin Invitational Mock Trial Tournament, held at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and featuring the top 40 teams in the state. The Blue Knights brought two teams to the tournament, and one team finished in first place with an 8-0 undefeated record while the second finished with a 5-3 record. Melkote received a Top Attorney Award, while Leahy earned a Top Witness Award.

At the recent Eighth Annual Blue & Gold invitational Tournament held at La Salle University in Philadelphia, the Sem Mock Trial team fielded three individual teams. The Blue Knights concluded the tournament with a first-place, undefeated record; second place with a 7-1 record, and a 5-3 record for the third team. Leahy received a Best Witness Award.

Mock trial teams argue a hypothetical case before a judge and are evaluated based on their presentation, opening and closing arguments, direct and cross examination, poise and articulation, control of facts, and knowledge of Mock Trial rules of law and exceptions. Competitions involve two opposing high school teams who apply real-life statutes and case law to fictitious situations in a simulated trial setting.

Team members are coached by teacher-coaches Adam Carlisle and David Johnson, and are advised by area attorneys Paul Galante and Zach Watkins, as well as former Sem Mock Trial captain Caroline Reppert, class of 2013.

