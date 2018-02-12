Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dallas American Legion Post 672 holds Oratorical Contest

February 12th, 2018 3:56 pm

Issa Dahdal, left, and Joe Caccia won first and second place in the Daddow-Osaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Oratorical Contest.
Issa Dahdal, left, and Joe Caccia won first and second place in the Daddow-Osaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Oratorical Contest.
George Tucker, Darlene Kupstas, Issa Dahdal, Joe Caccia, Clarence J. Michael and John Emil Sr. are shown here at the Oratorical Contest held by the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672.
George Tucker, Darlene Kupstas, Issa Dahdal, Joe Caccia, Clarence J. Michael and John Emil Sr. are shown here at the Oratorical Contest held by the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672.

Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 recently held its annual Oratorical Contest. The three judges were John Emil Sr., Darlene Kupstas and Clarence J. Michael, coordinator. Timekeeper was George Tucker.

First-place winner was Issa Dahdal and second place went to Joseph Caccia. Both young men have participated for three years. Issa will now compete in Sectionals since he won in District 12 and InterDistrict competition.

Recognition was given to Past Commander Jim Baloga for resurrecting the Oratorical Contest.

Issa Dahdal, left, and Joe Caccia won first and second place in the Daddow-Osaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Oratorical Contest.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Oratorical-2018-001.jpgIssa Dahdal, left, and Joe Caccia won first and second place in the Daddow-Osaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 Oratorical Contest. Submitted photo
George Tucker, Darlene Kupstas, Issa Dahdal, Joe Caccia, Clarence J. Michael and John Emil Sr. are shown here at the Oratorical Contest held by the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Oratorical-2018-005.jpgGeorge Tucker, Darlene Kupstas, Issa Dahdal, Joe Caccia, Clarence J. Michael and John Emil Sr. are shown here at the Oratorical Contest held by the Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672. Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612