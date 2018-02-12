Dallas American Legion Post 672 holds Oratorical Contest

Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 recently held its annual Oratorical Contest. The three judges were John Emil Sr., Darlene Kupstas and Clarence J. Michael, coordinator. Timekeeper was George Tucker.

First-place winner was Issa Dahdal and second place went to Joseph Caccia. Both young men have participated for three years. Issa will now compete in Sectionals since he won in District 12 and InterDistrict competition.

Recognition was given to Past Commander Jim Baloga for resurrecting the Oratorical Contest.