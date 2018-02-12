Cub Scout Pack 281 of Dallas celebrates 70 years

DALLAS — Cub Scouts of Pack 281, their leaders and families came together on Feb. 11 to celebrate 70 years of character building, leadership development and pure fun at a “Blue and Gold” dinner held at the Dallas Middle School.

Nancy McDonald, who has served as a leader for over 50 years, was on hand to provide a historical background for those gathered.

McDonald, whose named filled scrapbooks on display at the event, said she loves being around children and providing them with an opportunity to learn and grow.

And while acknowledging some things have changed, McDonald also said many things about boys and about Scouting have remained the same.

“Kids are kids,” she said.

Noah Kaczmarek, 9, said he enjoyed being a Webelos because he got to learn new things and make new friends.

“My favorite was the Pinewood Dirby,” he said. “It inspires kids to learn how to build things and compete.”

This year Kaczmarek took second place, a result he said he earned with hard work and family effort.

Across the table, Sean Williams, 10, said he liked earning awards.

“The Supervova award was my favorite,” he said. “We learned a lot of things about building things and machines.”

The award helps young Scouts explore the basic principles of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), with the assistance of their leaders.

Sean’s father Scott said the most important part of the Scouting experience is the building of leadership and self confidence.

Williams, who has two other sons and a daughter also involved in Scouting and who was a Scout himself, said Scouting is a family tradition, one that builds character and provides year-round activities.

Many Scouts and leaders said summer-time activities such as a bottle rocket launch and movie night, were favorites, bringing Scouts together even when school is not in session.

​The anniversary event provided a great deal of fun with a “decade theme” that ranged from the tie-dyed look of the 60s to early video games of the 80s.

Scout leader Nancy Butler, who has served for nearly 20 years, said the group nearly doubled in size this year under the leadership of member coordinator Nick Belfino.

Butler said of the annual dinner, “It’s special because we’re celebrating 70 years.”

The Lion Scouts of Troop 281 lead the flag ceremony at the start of the Cub Scout Pack meeting at the Dallas Middle School to celebrate the pack’s 70-year anniversary. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cubs1_faa.jpg The Lion Scouts of Troop 281 lead the flag ceremony at the start of the Cub Scout Pack meeting at the Dallas Middle School to celebrate the pack’s 70-year anniversary. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Leam Dieffenbacher, a member of the Lions Troop 281, takes part in the Scout Law in the opening ceremony at the pack meeting as Assistant Cubmaster Brian Womach holds up the Scout Law in the background. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cubs2_faa.jpg Leam Dieffenbacher, a member of the Lions Troop 281, takes part in the Scout Law in the opening ceremony at the pack meeting as Assistant Cubmaster Brian Womach holds up the Scout Law in the background. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Jameson Harris, left, jokes with his friend Andrew Ortiz as he play with his juice drink. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cubs3_faa.jpg Jameson Harris, left, jokes with his friend Andrew Ortiz as he play with his juice drink. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Sean Williams laughs and jokes with fellow Webelos as they play cards. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cubs4_faa.jpg Sean Williams laughs and jokes with fellow Webelos as they play cards. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Josh Covert, a Bear Scout in Troop 281 plays a hand held arcade game. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cubs5_faa.jpg Josh Covert, a Bear Scout in Troop 281 plays a hand held arcade game. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

Event held to note longevity of Cub Scout Pack 281

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post