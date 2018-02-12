Leadership Wilkes-Barre programs accepting applications

Wilkes-Barre — Leadership Wilkes-Barre has announced that applications are available for the 2018/2019 program year. Applications for the Core Leadership Wilkes-Barre Program, the Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre Program, and Impact: Leadership in Education are available at www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org.

For 37 years, LWB has been helping participants develop both professionally and personally while using their leadership experience and skills as a springboard to take a more active role in their jobs, companies, schools and communities.

LWB is designed to develop leadership skills in area professionals by focusing on the development of team building skills, communication styles, presentation ability, and networking opportunities. Additionally, LWB immerses participants in the surrounding community in order to encourage active participation in community organizations, committees and events. The program consists of a combination of presentations, class experiences, workshops and intensive, hands-on involvement.

For information on applying for any Leadership Wilkes-Barre program, please contact the Leadership Wilkes-Barre office at 570-270-5323 or visit www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org.