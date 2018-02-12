Jobs

I’m Big Now in Shavertown conducting raffle ticket sale

February 12th, 2018 1:46 pm

Raffle ticket sales will benefit students attending I’m Big Now in Shavertown.
SHAVERTOWN — I’m Big Now in Shavertown is a holding its third annual raffle sale throughout the month of March. Raffle tickets will be sold until the end of March at $5 each with ticket holders having the opportunity to win daily throughout the month of April.

Some raffle items include gift cards to III Guys Pizza, Fire & Ice on Toby Creek, Grico’s, Humphrey’s Bootery, Rustique and The Inn at Turkey Hill. There is also a great Brew & Bistro gift basket featuring Susquehanna Brewing Company items and a Bistro on the Ave. gift card.

This year, the opportunity to bid on separate silent auction items will also be available. Such items include a Chris Summers Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins game stick (signed by the team) and four tickets to an April 7 game; necklace and earrings (a $600 value) from Tovon & Co; a Bath & Body Works gift basket inclusive of a $50 Sakari Salon & Spa gift certificate (a $400 value); Splurge on You: $200 in Visa gift cards from Jack Williams Tire & Auto and one month at The Zen Barre ($285 value); dinner & a movie gift basket; and a Fantasy Fun prize including a Melissa & Doug Medieval Castle compliment of Humphreys’ Apparel & Toys and a Little Fairy Door ($100+ value).

Auction items will be on display and bids may be placed (and raffle tickets may be purchased) between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at III Guys in Dallas between.

Raffle tickets may be purchased and auction bids placed by contacting Kimberley Kindler at kkindler@comcast.net / 570-406-7518, Caroline Miller at sfmdmd@comcast.net / 570-239-8045 or Cornelia Romanowski at cornromo18@gmail.com / 570- 498-1101.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_BigNow.jpgRaffle ticket sales will benefit students attending I'm Big Now in Shavertown. Submitted photo


