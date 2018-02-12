Misericordia University plans events for Black History Month

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University will host a number of upcoming events to recognize February as Black History Month. All events are open free to the public.

“Black Lives Matter,” a student panel discussion on racism and diversity in America will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. Dan Kimbrough, assistant professor of communications, will serve as facilitator.

The university will present the film, “Selma” on Thursday, Feb. 22. The movie chronicles Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. Comments by Mary Hudson, a civil rights protester and the mother of Professor Kimbrough, will be included in a discussion following the film. The film, postponed from an earlier date due to inclement weather, will be presented at 6 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.