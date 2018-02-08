Jobs

Postponed: Human trafficking program at Misericordia University

February 8th, 2018 11:05 am

The human trafficking simulation program to recognize International Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Human Trafficking at Misericordia Univesity has been rescheduled to a later date due to the weather. A new date has not yet been set.

