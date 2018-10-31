Chamber Notes: Back Mountain Chamber was busy during October

The leaves seem to be falling slowly this year, but the days are definitely getting shorter. With the changing weather, indoor fireplaces and the warmth of simmering soups and stews are fast replacing the aroma of burgers on the grill. The Back Mountain Memorial Library Farmers Market closed for the season on Oct. 14, but there is still time to patronize our local farm stores for your fall favorites.

October was another exciting month for the Back Mountain Chamber. BMC board members gathered for the quarterly board meeting on Oct. 4. Afterwards, the board and members of the public enjoyed the BMC’s ribbon cutting for its new office followed by a reception. With the new larger space, the BMC will be able to better serve its members and the Back Mountain.

The BMC had another well received Federal Reserve Breakfast on Oct. 5 at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus. For the second year in a row, we had a lively and interesting presentation from Ryo Tashiro of the Philly Fed. Not only was Mr. Tashiro able to provide insights regarding state and national trends, he was also able to drill down and provide those same insights with respect to regional trends, as well.

The BMC will have a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Irem Country Club. Admission is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The speaker will be Christian Wielage, who will provide us with an update on the Irem Temple Restoration Project. The Irem Temple building in Wilkes-Barre is a national treasure and the nation’s most significant example of Moorish Revival Architecture. With its four towering minarets and large stained-glass dome, the building was the crown jewel of Wilkes-Barre for over 60 years.

Construction on the building began in 1907 and it was dedicated in December 1908. Today, the Irem Temple building is listed as part of Wilkes-Barre’s Riverfront Historic District on the National Historical Registry, a designation that requires rigorous evaluation to determine historical places worthy of preservation. In partnership with key community organizations, the Irem Temple Restoration Project is offering this exquisite, one-of-a-kind Shriners auditorium a second, and final, chance at restoration. It will be interesting to hear about the progress made to date with regard to this historical treasure.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Back Mountain Chamber website at www.backmountainchamber.org.

As always, if you wish to have your community event placed on the “BMC Events Calendar” on our website, email details to bmcbussdev@gmail.com.

Chamber Notes Tom Mosca

Atty. Tom Mosca is president of the Back Mountain Chamber. His column appears monthly on mydallaspost.com.

