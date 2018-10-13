Chamber Notes: There is plenty to be thankful for

It might not have seemed at first that there was anything to be thankful for during our very rainy September. Then Florence made landfall and dropped over 39 inches of rain on the Carolinas and surrounding areas. Suddenly, it became clear there was much for which to be thankful. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those people impacted by the storm.

Patriot Day, also known as Sept. 11 or 9/11, likewise gave us a reason to be thankful, and reminded us to honor those who died in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania 17 years ago. Whenever you have the opportunity to do so, thank a first responder. They truly put their lives on the line in service of others on a daily basis.

the Back Mountain Chamber’s Back to Motown event was held at the Grande Pavilion at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas on Aug. 31 and it was a tremendous success. The band was fantastic and everyone enjoyed the non-stop dancing. That event will be difficult to top, so it will be interesting to see what the committee comes up with for next year.

There will was an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday, Oct. 4 at the new BMC office in the Twin Stacks Building in Dallas.

the BMC held its annual Economic Summit Federal Reserve Breakfast Oct. 5 at the Hayfield House located at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The speaker was Ryotaro Tashiro, regional economic advisor in the research department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who spoke on the current national and regional economic data.

Other community and member events in October:

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October, the Irem Shrine is having its Demons Gate Haunted Hayride.

Oct. 21 — St. Therese’s Church in Shavertown is hosting a roasted pork dinner fundraiser to benefit the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker Farm in Harveys Lake.

Oct. 31 — Trunk or treat event held at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Dallas.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Back Mountain Chamber website at www.backmountainchamber.org. As always, if you wish to have your community event placed on the “BMC Events Calendar” on our website, email details to bmcbussdev@gmail.com.

Chamber Notes Tom Mosca

Atty. Tom Mosca is president of the Back Mountain Chamber. His column appears on mydallaspost.com monthly.

