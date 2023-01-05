In light of the general election paper shortage problem, Luzerne County Election Board member Alyssa Fusaro proposed board members review all election bureau policies, including those related to stocking and sealing up voting machines for deployment.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told council last month his office is thoroughly investigating the Nov. 8 election paper problem, which caused widespread issues at polling places. The DA said every detective in his office is involved in some capacity, and they were in the process of speaking to hundreds of witnesses.

But Fusaro said the election board should not wait to analyze policies and possibly revise them or write new ones. That effort is warranted regardless and would not interfere with the DA’s ongoing investigation, she said.

“We need to do what we can as a board to ensure the integrity of elections,” Fusaro said during Wednesday’s board meeting. “I think we need to start being more proactive instead of constantly playing catchup.”

Fusaro said the bureau provided the board with a copy of procedures in place for the deployment of machines, and she believes they should be updated to require workers handling those duties to sign and date a checklist for tracking purposes in case an issue arises. With this extra step, the board can hold specific individuals accountable if tasks are not completed, she said.

She made a motion to add the signature/date checklist, but concerns were raised about reaching a decision without advance public notice that a vote would be taking place. She said she will request a vote at the board’s Jan. 18 meeting.

The election board had voted in June 2021 to direct the election bureau to document all election processes in writing as part of a package of initiatives aimed at addressing past issues and complaints. Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said progress has been made on compiling the procedures despite election bureau leadership turnover.

Board member Audrey Serniak said Wednesday she had pushed for a complete manual in 2021, noting that was one of the recommendations of county council’s election inquiry committee. Serniak said she was assured the bureau was working on the manual but was not sure if it was completed.

County Acting Election Director Beth McBride said after Wednesday’s meeting the bureau has an approximately 80-page partially completed working document that has been periodically updated and expanded in recent years. McBride said her priority is adding checks and balances across the board.

Board member Jim Mangan said he and his colleagues should receive a copy of all written policies and procedures in place. While micromanaging the bureau is not the board’s role, the board should be aware of all protocols to help identify and prevent problems, he said.

“I don’t want another one like that,” he said, referring to the November general election.

Special election

The bureau is meeting all statutory deadlines for the Jan. 31 special election to replace former state Sen. John Gordner, McBride told the board.

The bureau is seeking 15 temporary workers to assist with mail ballot processing and, possibly, help answer phones, McBride said.

The position pays $20 per hour. Application information is posted under the human resources department career opportunities link at luzernecounty.org.

Information about the special election is posted under an election bureau link at luzernecounty.org, including a map of the 27th Senatorial District and list of polling places.

