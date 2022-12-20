At least 10 citizens submitted applications to serve on the committee that will search for Luzerne County’s next top manager, council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said after Monday’s deadline.

Lombardo said he and his council colleagues have not yet received a final list of applicants and their submissions from the county clerk — a step that was scheduled to be completed Tuesday.

Two former veteran county council members — Harry Haas and Linda McClosky Houck — verified Monday that they have applied.

An outside committee must be convened due to Randy Robertson’s resignation after five months in the top post.

The search committee must seek, screen and interview manager applicants and “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified” to council for its consideration, the county’s home rule charter says.

Council plans to publicly interview applicants on Jan. 3 and select three on Jan. 10. The chosen citizens must “possess relevant qualifications, knowledge, and/or experience in the search for, recruitment of, and identification of qualified candidates for county manager or related positions,” the charter says.

Haas, a Republican, and McClosky Houck, a Democrat, took office as council members with the January 2012 implementation of home rule and served for a decade, wrapping up their last terms the end of 2021. They were not eligible to run for re-election last year because they served the maximum three consecutive terms permitted under the charter.

A retired teacher, McClosky Houck said selecting a top-notch, professional manager is the single most important decision for council members because the person they choose will oversee daily operations, personnel and fiscal decisions and the delivery of crucial public services.

McClosky Houck said her understanding of the experience and abilities required for the manager would be valuable in seeking and screening applicants.

“I have a good working knowledge of county operations and what the manager needs to be aware of and pay attention to,” she said. “I think I can be of assistance having lived through it over ten years.”

McClosky Houck also noted she remained an independent thinker during her time on council.

Like McClosky Houck, Haas said he is busy but wants to volunteer because he is already up to speed on county government.

“I know all the working pieces. I meet or exceed council’s standards,” said Haas, a teacher who resides in Kingston.

Haas said he also understands the final selection is up to council, with seven of 11 votes required for the manager hiring.

“I know the charge of the committee and what lane we’re in, which is not picking the manager but helping council by making sure we find the best people for them to consider,” Haas said.

The charter requires at least three search committee members, and council decided to stick to the minimum this time around. Council had appointed five citizens when a committee was activated in 2015 and seven for the committee that ended up recommending Robertson and two other applicants earlier this year.

Jason Carr, who owns property in the county, had encouraged council last month to consider the two former council members for the search committee due to their experience, which he described as “impressive.” Carr noted he does not know the two personally and never spoke to them at length but was basing his assessment on their conduct at public meetings.

He said Haas was “one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever seen on council” and that McClosky Houck is an “honest person.”

“They shouldn’t be asked to apply. They should be asked to serve on the committee,” Carr had said to council.

