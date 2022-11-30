Luzerne County’s Nov. 8 general election results are now officially certified.

A majority of the county’s volunteer citizen Election Board — Democrats Denise Williams, Audrey Serniak and Danny Schramm — voted Wednesday to certify the results during a special meeting at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

The board had been unable to certify the results as required by the state Monday because Schramm had abstained, creating a 2-2 tie. Schramm announced soon after that Monday meeting that he subsequently obtained answers to lingering questions and concerns and was now prepared to certify.

Board members Alyssa Fusaro and Jim Mangan, the two Republicans on the board, voted against the certification. They have cited differences in the number of voters signed in and casting ballots at polling places on Election Day and issues primarily related to a paper shortage that prompted an unknown number of voters to be turned away.

County Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick had told the board the state can file action against the county as a result of not certifying the results. Candidates who won seats also could file legal action against the county, she had said.

During public comment before Wednesday’s vote, approximately 17 citizens urged the board to halt the certification, with most calling for a re-vote. Seven others called for the certification to be approved, arguing a redo would cost too much money and cause more voters to be disenfranchised.

Schramm said there is no valid legal reason for the board to reject certification, and he said someone would have to file a court action if they want to “overthrow an election.”

He said a lot of “hearsay” has been presented but no substantial evidence on the number of voters who left and did not return. Schramm said he had to return to his polling place several years ago because it opened late, and he argued voters also have responsibility to adjust when issues arise.

“There were no extended hours, but I went back and voted. I made the effort,” Schramm said of his past experience. “You must come back and extend your right that you want. You can’t be just snapping your finger saying, ‘Well I couldn’t do it, so therefore we have to do it all over.’ No. There aren’t do-overs. They cost too much money — way too much money.”

Schramm also said there were no “close calls” on any races in the general election.

Presenting an opposing view, Fusaro said she spoke to a woman with a disabled husband who was unable to return after paper had become available at her polling place.

She also cited issues with ballots jammed in tabulators/scanners and a lack of privacy for voters using paper provisional and emergency ballots at polling places.

“I have major reservations about whether this was a free and fair election,” Fusaro said.

Public comment

In public comment, a West Wyoming man said he considers each vote “precious” and values the right to vote, but he also said he wants to protect the rights of taxpayers who would be forced to fund a new election.

“There is no real reason that there would be any change in winners versus losers,” he said of a new election.

Ross Township resident Jamie Walsh presented affidavits from disenfranchised voters and alleged the election was “botched on purpose.” He said the county has to “make it right.”

A Kingston woman told board members God is in control, and they are “evil” if they support certification.

Others made references to witchery.

Security was stepped up for the meeting, with sheriff deputies stationed outside the meeting room to perform an additional check for weapons. County detectives also escorted some election board members and administrators to their vehicles, officials said.

Larksville resident Brian Dwyer told the board each lost vote is relevant and that he is tired of hearing the argument that the number of voters turned away would not have changed the election outcome.

Lehman Township resident Mike Stash said a new election is the only remedy and compared the lack of sufficient paper to “baking a cake without flour.”

“There’s one solution, and that’s to do this over,” he said.

Hazleton resident Mark Rabo said there’s precedent for a county court order to hold a special election, citing a smaller-scale one ordered in 2013 in the portion of the Hazleton Area School District falling in Carbon and Schuylkill counties after Luzerne County failed to notify those counties that a candidate had withdrawn from the school board race. A candidate and 24 others had filed a court petition requesting a new election.

However, Wilkes-Barre resident Tara Bellio told the board Wednesday a new countywide election would “cause more chaos” and disenfranchise more people. Speaking again after the vote, she thanked board members for volunteering their time and told county Acting Election Director Beth McBride she believes the “attacks” against her during the meeting were “shameful” and “unchristianlike.”

Following the vote, Michelle Rothenbecker, of Bear Creek Township, said investigation is warranted for any voters who believe they were disenfranchised, but certification of the results is a “separate issue.”

Paper provisional and emergency ballots were deployed as a backup at polling places that did not have a sufficient supply of proper-stock paper for the electronic ballot marking devices, and the court extended voting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to help compensate, she said.

“We can’t refuse to certify just because some people don’t like the results,” Rothenbecker said.

Haddock, Bozinski applaud board

Pittston Township resident Jim Haddock, a Democratic candidate who won a state representative seat in the 118th Legislative District, applauded the board for its action.

”I understand this was a tough time for Luzerne County, and I thank the board in doing their fiduciary responsibility in certifying this election,” Haddock said, urging the administration to address a citizen complaint Wednesday that poll workers had not yet been paid.

County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Bozinski also thanked board members, saying she actively participated in the board’s public post-election adjudication review along with Republican Party representatives. The board’s review was meticulous, transparent and performed “with the greatest care that every vote” was accurately counted, she said.

“I share and understand a lot of the problems that folks had and brought attention to today. There’s no question that there was a problem that occurred on Election Day that needs to be fully investigated,” Bozinski said, noting she respects and has confidence in county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and his commitment to thoroughly review the matter.

Bozinski echoed comments that the certification is separate from the ongoing investigation. She also observed the board members and election bureau administrators were “called some pretty nasty names” Wednesday and personally sees “nothing but dedicated, compassionate people.”

Old Forge resident Frank Scavo also weighed in after the vote, encouraging the board to further review all documentation and consider voting later to decertify the election. Scavo had served a 60-day sentence this year for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

