Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson submitted his resignation letter to county council Monday, saying Dec. 14 will be his last day of employment.

Under his employment agreement with council, a 30-day notice was required.

Robertson said he will “continue the same or higher efforts up to that day.” If council wants him to vacate the position prior to that, he is willing as long as his compensation continues through that 30-day period, it said.

He reiterated he is leaving to attend to health issues involving his mother and wife.

“In addition to the above, I have experienced conflict with some on council and others, which makes my work here unreasonably difficult to accomplish,” Robertson wrote. “It has been very trying to do what the body invited me here to do.”

Robertson said he is open to a conversation to continue assisting the county after Dec. 14. For example, he said he is a governing member of the International City/County Management Association and may have “capabilities to significantly expand and possibly expedite the pool of future candidates” for his successor.

“Again, that is for the body’s overall consideration,” he wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to have served as county manager. My best wishes for continued success and blessings to each of you.”

Robertson started work as the county’s top manager five months ago.

He announced his plans to resign during a council meeting last week, the day after a voting machine paper shortage that caused problems at the polls and prompted the extreme measure of extending voting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. After emerging from an executive session, Robertson said he would be resigning by the end of the year but did not provide a specific date.

Several council members had said before the meeting there was a movement afoot to take personnel action against Robertson due to their deep concerns about the election, with possibilities ranging from a vote of no confidence to termination. Seven of 11 votes are required to terminate the manager under the county’s home rule charter.

Council is set to discuss formation of new citizen manager search committee during its work session Tuesday, which follows a 5 p.m. public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The proposed resolution creating a search committee does not specify the number of committee members because that is subject to debate.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must rely on an outside committee of at least three citizens to seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of county manager applicants.

These citizens must “possess relevant qualifications, knowledge and/or experience in the search for, recruitment of and identification of qualified candidates for county manager,” the charter says.

After conducting its search, screening and interview process, the committee must recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified to county council for its consideration.

Seven citizens served on the most recent search committee, while there were five on the first one.

Some council members have been discussing the possibility of a smaller committee this time around and specifying a shorter time frame for the committee to perform its work.

It’s unclear if council can dictate a deadline because the committee is supposed to be independent and must ultimately decide how it reaches a conclusion on those most qualified. Home rule charter drafters chose this approach to make the selection more impartial and less vulnerable to political intervention.

Council’s proposed resolution says the search committee shall be subject to “further terms and deadlines to be determined at the sole discretion” of county council pursuant to the charter and applicable laws.

