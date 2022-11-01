Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce teamed up with county election officials to highlight voting procedures for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election in an open letter to county voters released Monday.

”The purpose of this letter is to remind everyone of the election laws currently in effect for Pennsylvania so that our voters can cast their ballots without question, fear, or intimidation,” said the letter, which also was signed by county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora and county Acting Election Director Beth McBride.

Mail ballot voters using one of the county’s four drop boxes are reminded they can only deposit their own ballot unless they have formal paperwork authorizing them to deliver another person’s ballot, the open letter said.

“It is against the law to deposit another’s ballot in the drop box — even that of your wife, child or parent.”

Voters who need someone else to drop off a ballot for them can contact the county Election Bureau for the necessary paperwork at 570-825-1715 or elections@luzernecounty.org. The bureau has posted more details about the rules governing the required form and an online link to the form under the 2022 general election ballot drop box section at luzernecounty.org.

“While most cases reported thus far resulted from people not understanding the new law, depositing multiple ballots subjects the depositor to the possibility of both criminal penalties and cancelation of improper ballots,” the new joint letter said. “It is our intent to see that everyone eligible to vote has his or her vote counted.”

The drop box sites are all under video surveillance, it reiterated. The locations and hours:

• Wright Township Volunteer Fire Dept., 477 S. Main Road, Mountain Top — Today (Nov. 1) through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston — Today (Nov. 1) and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Misericordia University (Passan Hall), 100 Lake St., Dallas — Today (Nov. 1) through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Penn Place, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre — Today (Nov. 1) through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Election Day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Penn Place, which is county-owned and houses the election bureau, is the only drop box location available on Election Day.

For in-person voting, polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, the letter says, reminding voters to check the election page at luzernecounty.org to verify their polling location.

“If you encounter any issues voting at your polling location, you should be given a provisional ballot to complete to protect your right to vote and ensure your vote is counted,” the letter said.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand and reviewed last so the county can verify a mail ballot was not also received from that voter. The details are important for provisional ballots. They must be placed in a secrecy envelope, which is then inserted in an outer envelope. Three signatures — two from the voter and one from the judge of elections — are required on the outer envelope for the vote to count.

The letter notes the deadline to request mail ballots is 5 p.m. today (Nov. 1). Voters have the option to visit the election bureau on the second floor of Penn Place before 4 p.m. today to apply for a mail ballot in person and, if approved, receive a ballot on the spot. The bureau is open until 4:30 p.m., but voters should appear before 4 p.m. because it takes time to review mail ballot applications and print the ballots, officials said.

Instructions to apply for a mail ballot online are posted on the election bureau’s page at luzernecounty.org, but they will only be accepted if they are submitted before 5 p.m. today.

Completed mail ballots must be received in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks do not count.

The open letter thanks voters for their “participation in and dedication to this most democratic of processes where the leaders of the government of the people are selected by the people.”

“On behalf of Luzerne County, we thank you for getting out the vote, promoting democracy, and exercising diligence in following the law,” it said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.