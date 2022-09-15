After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the parapet walls atop the prison that have deteriorated, causing water to infiltrate inside, mainly along two cell block areas, officials said.

County roofing consultant Mark Sobeck told council members Tuesday he understands their frustration over continued spending on the aging structure but said the alternative — tearing down the parapet walls and “starting over” — would have cost an estimated $5 million to $10 million.

In addition to removing asbestos material from the walls, the contractor will install new metal panels on the interior wall surfaces, cap the tops of the walls with new metal copings and install a weather-repellent product on the wall exteriors, said Sobeck, of Mark J. Sobeck Roof Consulting.

This solution will allow the walls to “breathe” because they are currently holding water within the masonry, causing leaking inside, the consultant said.

“When it’s covered with metal panels, it’s not going to win any historical awards, but I don’t think you’re trying to preserve this building for historical reasons anyway. You’re just trying to make it safe,” Sobeck said.

Sobeck showed photographs of damaged masonry and said waterproofing performed many years ago prevented moisture from escaping. Water ran out of the walls during exploratory testing, he said.

Leaks are getting so severe, they would eventually cause problems with window supports that could lead to rusting and collapse, he said. Sobeck said he is not trying to scare officials but has a professional responsibility to state the potential dangers.

“Something has to be done to stop this constant water infiltration,” Sobeck said.

Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich said the leaks are impacting cell blocks, and he does not want to risk inmates slipping. Garbage cans are in the prison library to collect leaks. In some areas, water is causing tiles to fall down and dripping into ceiling lights, he said.

Councilman Brian Thornton said the presentation was helpful.

“Pictures speak a thousand words,” he said.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said the administration should have asked council for funding to fix the problem years ago because Sobeck said the leaks started about a decade ago.

County Manager Randy Robertson, who started work June 13, told council members he will continue sharing extensive information about challenges facing the county so they have “situational awareness.” He said the county has rightfully and impressively focused on paying down its massive debt, but that may have led to consequences in addressing some program, service and infrastructure needs, he said.

Council also approved Councilman Tim McGinley’s suggestion to cover half the $835,000 with the capital projects fund to reduce the use of county American Rescue Plan funding. The capital projects fund had dwindled but was bolstered with the transfer of $2 million from the county’s 2021 budget surplus.

Council recently asked the administration to seek an outside expert to assess future prison options because the facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre has an inefficient layout and requires significant maintenance. Possibilities include expansion of the current prison, takeover of the former State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township, new prison construction somewhere else or partnering with other counties to construct a regional prison facility.

Robertson reiterated the administration has been researching consulting firms specializing in prison analysis and will seek an allocation to fund that study in the proposed 2023 budget this fall. After a budget is approved by council the end of this year, the administration would publicly seek proposals, he said.

