Luzerne County won’t be purchasing security cameras for mail ballot drop boxes but will step up procedures to ensure the county has surveillance footage obtained from drop box hosts, the election bureau announced during Wednesday’s election board meeting.

The bureau had informed the board last month it was trying to provide county-owned cameras at the four outside drop box locations. Several board members were receptive because it would address a frequent criticism that the county could not guarantee access to video recordings from outside sites.

While the county controls surveillance of the drop box inside the county-owned Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, it must request recordings of the boxes inside the Pittston Memorial Library, Hazleton City Hall, the Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department and Misericordia University in the Back Mountain.

County Deputy Election Director Beth McBride said Wednesday the administration wants the most effective solution and is not sure the county has the resources to purchase and install its own system.

The cost to tie outside cameras to the county’s system is “pretty exorbitant,” she said. A purchase may be worth exploring in the future if there is more certainty that drop boxes will remain in place for an extended time, she said.

McBride said she was initially interested in purchasing consumer-grade security cameras because they are easy to access and more affordable, but the county information technology department informed her such cameras could be subjected to hacking.

Instead, the county’s IT department will work with each drop box location to make sure they are equipped to export footage to the county, McBride said. This option will ensure all footage is retained by the county and immediately accessible if issues surface, she said.

McBride said the county plans to retrieve the footage when it picks up the drop boxes. Requirements will be cemented in memorandums of understanding with the drop box locations, she said.

“There’s not necessarily an ideal solution. This is probably the best we can do right now,” McBride said.

Election Board member Jim Mangan agreed with the plan, saying it does not make sense to invest significant funds in a security system only used for short periods preceding elections.

Mangan suggested the county use flash drives to extract surveillance footage each time ballots are collected from the drop boxes — if that option is available. This more frequent collection would provide the county with more immediate possession, he said.

McBride thanked him for the suggestion and said she will discuss it with the county IT department.

Poll books

McBride announced the county won’t be using electronic poll books in the November general election and will instead be returning to paper books for voters to sign in at polling places.

The decision was based on concerns that were raised about the poll books in prior elections, McBride said.

Election Bureau Operations Manager Emily Cook said a review of data from the last few elections determined the majority of Election Day calls from poll workers involved issues getting the poll books to work.

Cook and McBride stressed the electronic poll book decision is a test, and that the technology may be used again in future elections, depending on the findings.

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she has heard positive feedback about the electronic poll books from poll workers because they provide voter and polling place search features. She also questioned if the modernization of voting can proceed using paper and noted the county’s expense for the poll books.

The county purchased the poll books for $325,000 in 2018, with the promise the equipment would speed up and improve the processing of voters as they enter polling places. Voters sign in with a stylus on a tablet.

Mangan supported the decision to stop using the electronic poll books, saying it may help retain and attract poll workers who are uneasy about setting up the technology.

Board member Danny Schramm advised the bureau to determine which works best — paper or technology — and act accordingly.

County Controller Walter Griffith questioned the decision during public comment, saying it was sudden and a “step backward.” He said the county should address issues so the electronic poll books can be used in the general election.

In another update, McBride also said the bureau plans to add more trained responders, known as rovers, to assist with issues at polling places on Election Day.

Election director

County Manager Randy Robertson said new Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora will spearhead the search for a new election director to replace Michael Susek, who left last month for another position outside county government.

Robertson said he has not yet discussed filling the position with Pecora, who started work last Friday.

“From what I see, Mrs. McBride and Ms. Cook are doing just fine holding down the bureau and will continue to do so for as long as necessary,” Robertson said.

Advertised at $64,500 annually, the director position remains posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.