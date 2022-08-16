Luzerne County has publicly posted a formal application for entities interested in the county’s American Rescue Plan funding.

Accessible through a link on the main page at luzernecounty.org, the portal says the application deadline will be 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

Applications must be submitted online through the site. The county is unable to accept applications by mail, fax or email, it said.

Technical assistance will be provided through 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 by emailing LuzerneARPA@bmc-llc.net.

It stresses in bold print that all interested parties must complete a formal application, including those who already submitted pre-applications that were used by the county as a needs assessment.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to make any exceptions to this,” it said.

Links are posted for applicants interested in registering for one of three online informational sessions that will provide a detailed overview of the grant application process. All sessions will be recorded and posted for those unable to attend, along with links to presentation materials.

The sessions will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. on Aug. 31.

After deducting earmarks already made, the county still has approximately $96.3 million in American Rescue funding not yet allocated for projects or programs.

The county received more than $186.8 million in funding requests in the pre-application stage — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said.

Council members and the administration must still figure out how applications will be ranked and the amount of funding it will award in various project categories.

In the pre-application process, council received a thick binder of requests from nonprofits, community organizations and local government entities. The list included projects aimed at helping youth, small businesses, the homeless, public health, animals and historic structures. There also were requests to help fund public safety needs, land preservation and critical water and sewer infrastructure.

