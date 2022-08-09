DALLAS TWP. — After about 2-1/2 years serving as the Dallas School District’s first Director of Operations, Jason Rushmer is switching to learning support teacher. The board approved the move at Monday’s monthly meeting, and also appointed Jacob Sholtis as the new director of operations.

The board created the post in January of 2019, appointing Rushmer to fill it at a starting salary of $107,500. At the time, he was High School principal, with state records showing his 2017-18 salary at $90,001. State records list his 2021-22 salary as $115,426. His new salary as a learning support teacher has a starting salary of $87,073. Sholtis salary as director of operations is $118,311.

Technology Director Bill Gartrell showed off a new website with a new web address, dallassd.com. The old site of dsdhs.com remains active as content is migrated to the new address, which Gartrell noted was previously used by the district.

Rushmer gave a report on the district health and safety plan for start of the coming school year, which permits face masks but they are not mandated in school or on the bus, and there are no distance requirement when interacting, though he stressed that the rules can change if the situation with COVID-19 changes.

The board also approved a 10-year sports medicine and sponsorship agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network, running from 2022-23 through 2031-22. Under the agreement, LVHN will provide athletic training services at no annual cost, and supplemental athletic training services upon request with two weeks advanced notice at a per diem rate of $40 per hour.

LVHN also extends annual sponsorship funding to support athletic program initiatives in exchange for in-kind marketing, providing an annual sponsorship of $60,000. LVHN calculates the total value of the services and sponsorships at $2.5 million.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the resignations of special education teacher Jillian Luckasavage, health and wellness Angela Crandall, and aides Sharon Mayernick and Jacqueline Stack.

• Approved the appointment of Amy Lomerson as substitute nurse for 2022-23, Beth Viglone as school nurse at a salary of $46,914, Inc., John Harley as an aide at $24.74 per hour, Tammy Solomon as licensed practical nurse at an hourly rate of $20.75, Ann Marie Sutton as clerical substitute at $10.50 per hour, and Matthew Pehala as High School Rhythmic Coordinator at $2,605.

• Approved an agreement with Advanced Assessment Systems Inc. (Linkit!), a data analysis tool, subject to solicitor review. Total coast in the agreement for various services related to student assessments is $47,893 for one year.

• Approved an agreement with Security Voice, Inc. for One Call Now for one year at a cost of $1.55 per students. One Call Now is a system for delivering mass voice, text and email messages. Total cost is $4,011.

• Approved breakfast and lunch prices for 2022-23 at $1.40 for breakfast at the elementary and middle school, $1.50 for breakfast at the high school, $2.55 for lunch at the elementary school, $2.65 for lunch at the Middle School and $2.80 for lunch at the high school.

Approved the purchase from Rice Food Equipment and Consultation, Inc. for shelf and post at a total cost of $2,654.

