If all goes as planned, entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding will be invited to start submitting formal application requests shortly after the Aug. 9 county council meeting.

Council plans to vote that evening on a formal application that would be publicly posted for 30 to 45 days.

The county has approximately $94.2 in federal American Rescue funding not yet earmarked for projects or expenses.

Earlier this year, the county received $186.8 million in pre-application funding requests — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said.

These pre-applications were intended to gauge interest.

Formal applications will require more detailed information to help determine whether the requests meet federal eligibility requirements. Council members also want to require applicants to provide a match toward the project, which will likely be a minimum of 5% based on discussion at last week’s council meeting.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz emphasized entities will be free to submit formal applications if they did not submit pre-applications.

Application deadlines and requirements will be announced after council votes, officials said.

Council members and the administration must still figure out how applications will be ranked and the amount of funding it will award in various project categories.

White Haven Center

A local couple urged county council to remain involved in opposing the state’s planned shutdown of the White Haven State Center, which provides residential care to men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Speaking during public comment at council’s meeting last week, James and Judith Clark said her elderly brother is unable to speak, walk or eat on his own and has been receiving high-level care at the facility since 1969.

James said 65 people still reside at the center. He urged council members to approve another letter to the governor reaffirming their push to keep the center open, similar to a resolution council had passed in October 2019.

Judith said a federal lawsuit over the proposed closure is still pending.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said the matter will be placed on council’s Aug. 9 work session agenda.

County budget

Council discussed a possible change in the 2022 budget process last week.

County Manager Randy Robertson is suggesting switching from 10 to four sessions that the administration expects to be “more productive and meaningful for everyone involved in the budget process.”

Robertson must submit his proposed budget to council by Oct. 15. Council has until Dec. 15 to approve amendments and the final budget.

Swetz said the time-consuming past format impacted council’s ability to address some other non-budget matters. The condensed schedule will allow council to work through American Rescue application decisions and other issues that arise, he said.

Swetz acknowledged there’s no guarantee the condensed schedule will be more effective, but he supports trying it. Council ultimately sets the budget planning schedule, he stressed.