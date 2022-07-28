🔊 Listen to this

Four of the 23 applicants for Luzerne County’s vacant administrative services division head position have advanced to the finalist stage, county Manager Randy Robertson said Wednesday.

This division head oversees the election bureau and seven other departments: human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

David Parsnik, the last permanent administrative services head, had resigned in September.

Interviews of the four finalists started Wednesday, Robertson said.

Robertson said he has asked several others to participate in the interviews and provide input, including two county department heads who will report to the new division head.

He also invited the CEO of a local entity to be involved in the interview process due to that person’s leadership experience. Robertson declined to identify the person, saying that disclosure had not been broached when he requested the participation.

Robertson, who started as county manager June 13, said he wants the input because he is new to the area and may glean valuable feedback regarding top county leadership posts.

“My vision of a leader might be different,” said Robertson, who makes the final decision on which division head nominee is put before county council for a confirmation vote.

Trying to dig deeper on the four administrative division head finalists, Robertson said he sent them two questions Monday morning and requested responses by 10 a.m. Wednesday. He said he wanted a feel for their writing style and more background that may not come up during interviews.

He also forwarded those responses to the rest of the interview team.

Robertson said he may be seeking confirmation of a nominee at council’s next meeting Aug. 9, depending on the outcome of the interviews and other due diligence.

As in the past, he stressed he may continue searching for additional applicants if necessary.

He said he believes all four finalists are from this region.

Robertson said he wanted to focus first on the administrative division vacancy and will next start a ranking and interview process for the vacant operational services division head position.

Eleven applied for the position overseeing operational services, which includes engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management. Edmund O’Neill had resigned from the position in January.

The operational division head position was reposted on the county website Wednesday, with information available on the human resources department “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org.

The county has eight division head positions under the home rule structure. Council unanimously voted Tuesday to confirm Robertson’s nomination of Harry W. Skene as chief solicitor/law division head, which was the third vacant position.