Luzerne County received 18 applications for the vacant Children and Youth administrator position, according to the county human resources department.

The administration had first advertised the position at $70,000 to $83,000 annually shortly after the county terminated former administrator Joanne Van Saun on July 1, 2021, due to the criminal charges against her, but the administration opted to hold off on filling it.

As the June 13 arrival of new county Manager Randy Robertson neared, the administration again advertised the Children and Youth overseer position at an adjusted annual salary range of $75,000 to $83,000.

Resumes were initially due June 15, but the deadline was extended to June 29.

Human resources is in the process of reviewing applications.

Kelly Gaughan is serving as acting agency administrator.

Juvenile detention

The sale price for the county’s former juvenile detention center may be reduced from $50,000 to $30,000 due to significant issues with the sewer line, according to council’s Tuesday work session agenda.

A council majority had voted in November 2020 to sell the property to Roy Castillo, of Castillo Real Estate LLC. The Wilkes-Barre businessman plans to renovate the structure for offices and loft apartments.

Unused for 18 years, the three-story brick center is located off North River Street overlooking the county’s Water Street prison in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the work session submission, renegotiation of the sales agreement is warranted because sewer line issues were discovered prior to closing.

The work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend the meeting remotely are posted under council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

New hirings

Seventeen employees were hired in county government in June, according to the latest monthly personnel report.

These workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jennifer Ambosie and Veranda Stritzinger, Children and Youth caseworker 2s, $19.98; Marilyn Derolf, deputy controller, $30.21; Matthew Giambra, tourism bureau membership/marketing coordinator, $21.03; Charles Jensen, district attorney’s office detective, $24.34; Patrick Kane, prison captain, $31.73; Jordan Leonard, part-time assistant public defender, $35.04; Austin Leone and Madalynn Penchishen, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $16.62; Johnathan O’Dell, information technology technician, $20; Robertson, county manager, $93.08; Courtney Roeper, prothonotary clerk 3, $15.71; Dawn Roman, Children and Youth clerk typist, $13.32; Patrick Farrell Sine, mapping senior GIS analyst, $25.64; Rachel Spivak, assistant district attorney, $30.23; Raul Valenzeula, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.11; and Dylan Wells, deputy sheriff, $15.69.

Departures

Five employees retired in June: deputy sheriff John Jugus, corrections training sergeant Joseph M. Matchko Jr., corrections training officer John Raggi, emergency management Act 165 coordinator William Sharksnas and Aging Agency program analyst Sean Davis.

Twelve employees resigned during the month: 911 telecommunicators Joseph Birden, Caitlin Cook and Jocelyn Gutowski; telecommunicator specialist Carolyn Black; 911 network administrator Tina Dorshefski; Children and Youth caseworker 2s Heather Jones and Michael Vergaretti; deputy election director Sarah Knoell; Children and Youth caseworker 1 Kelly McDaris; 911 executive administrative assistant John Nilles; prison nurse Paula Reimard; and part-time DA narcotics agent Jason Zola.

Transfers

Seven employees transferred to new positions in June through the internal merit hiring process, the new report shows.

These workers, along with their job titles and hourly compensation: Rose Albert, assessment specialist/administrative assistant, $17.54; Alicia Gioia-Lucke, and Olivia Worden, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2s, $18.64; Bryn Groblewski, Aging Agency care manager, $18.17; Stella Nobrega-Garcia, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.71; and Rose Norton, Children and Youth Social Service aide, $18.25; and Geoffrey Naugle, Children and Youth social service aide, $14.96.