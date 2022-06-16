🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson wrapped up his third day on the job Wednesday night greeting citizens at a welcome gathering outside the county courthouse on River Street.

Robertson thanked citizen Theodore John Fitzgerald for organizing the event and the approximately 60 in attendance, saying he did not request the reception and learned about it while traveling from his last work assignment in Colorado to the county.

“I can say this is the kindest reception I’ve ever had, the most genuine one that would reach out and make me feel welcome,” Robertson said. “I’ve been at six cities, and this never happened to me. I’m a little bit overwhelmed.”

He opened his remarks by emphasizing he is not a politician.

“You don’t want me to be because I have to be apolitical. That’s what the job requires. They know that,” Robertson said, referring to six of the 11 county council members standing behind him — Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, LeeAnn McDermott, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Continuing on the subject, Robertson said:

“We don’t worry whether you’re white, black, yellow or brown. We don’t worry whether you’re conservative or whether you’re independent or either of the above. I work for 318,000 people, and when they enter our doors, they’re all the same,” he said.

Attendees clapped when he said he hopes to collectively “move the county in a different direction with good leadership and guidance.” He emphasized he wants to go on the record stating he believes his predecessors “have done the very best they can” and that he does not consider the entire county government “broken” based on his first 38 hours of review.

“It may be just a different direction. Who knows? We’ll see. But I can assure you I will give you the best I can, and I expect that from about 1,500 other people,” he said, referring to workers.

He quoted Harry S. Truman, saying the buck stops with him. He promised to run the county in a direction he believes will best serve all residents “to the very best of my ability.”

On a personal note, Robertson said he looks forward to his wife joining him in a month or two. He said she is helping his mother recover from a serious accident a few months ago in Ohio.

Before breaking off to chat with citizens waiting to meet him, Robertson paused to share some initial observations with the council members.

Robertson said he told council members he is particularly concerned about a high number of vacant positions at both 911 and Children and Youth and that he needs resources to fix the problem. Unionized workers at both agencies are awaiting new contracts.

County government is losing “some of the best and brightest” due to compensation issues, he said. Employees are the county’s most important asset, and it wastes tax dollars training employees who then leave, he added.

Based on his initial review, Robertson said it appears 95% of the county employees are “dedicated and thoroughly committed” to their work.

“We have to ensure that across-the-board, we’re as competitive as we can be within reason,” he said.

Wolovich said it appears Robertson is taking time to talk to employees to hear their concerns and is committed to making sure they have strong leadership. Competition from the private sector for employees is a concern that must be addressed, he said.

Urban said Robertson has complete control to restructure as needed and considers him a “forward thinker.”

McDermott introduced Robertson and said she immediately knew reviewing his resume that he had the experience and education to run the county properly and efficiently and to keep the budget in line, noting strong management skills are required by the county’s home rule charter.

Thornton thanked the citizen manager search committee for screening manager applicants and said Robertson has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the military and large cities in multiple states.