🔊 Listen to this

Kelly Gaughan has agreed to serve as acting Children and Youth administrator, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz told county council Friday afternoon.

Gaughan will receive $83,000 in the temporary position, he said.

“I would like to wish Kelly the best in her new role at Children and Youth Services,” Swetz wrote.

County Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill said Gaughan has worked in the county agency for nearly 15 years, starting as a caseworker and advancing to positions of caseworker supervisor, caseworker manager and acting deputy director.

Hill said she is confident Gaughan will excel in the new interim role and is grateful she accepted the position.

“Kelly has been and remains an excellent leader dedicated to the team, the agency, and the children and families we serve,” Hill said. “She is passionate about child welfare and is committed to rebuilding the agency.”

An interim administrator was needed because the employee previously handling that duty — human services program director John Alunni — left for other employment May 27.

Alunni had agreed to serve as interim director after the county terminated former administrator Joanne Van Saun July 1 due to the criminal charges filed against her.

Although the permanent director position had been advertised shortly after Van Saun’s departure, at a salary range of $70,000 to $83,000, the administration opted to hold off on filling it.

Now that incoming county manager Randy Robertson is set to start work the week of June 13, the administration has again advertised the position at an adjusted annual salary range of $75,000 to $83,000, according to a posting under the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Resumes are due June 15. The county is seeking a bachelor’s degree and five years of progressively responsible experience in the social services field, including three years in an administrative or supervisory role in a children and youth social services program agency, the posting said.