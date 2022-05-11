The Harveys Lake borough polling place will temporarily change for the upcoming May 17 primary election, said county Election Director Michael Susek.

Susek said the usual polling place — the Harveys Lake Municipal Building — won’t be available due to a COVID-19 outbreak impacting a construction project.

Instead, voters will be notified their polling place will be about a mile away at Our Lady of Victory Church at 16 Second Street in the borough, he said.

Election Bureau staff completed a site survey to ensure the site is accessible to those with disabilities, he said.

The bureau is sending an alert to voters informing them of the change and posting a notice at the municipal building, Susek said. Workers also are notifying candidates and local party chairs.

“Staff are incredibly grateful to the Our Lady of Victory community for supporting borough voters with this emergency change,” Susek said. “We hope that given its visibility and proximity to the regular location, voters will experience minimal disruption.”

The polling place will return to the borough building for the November general election, he said.

Voters with questions should contact the bureau at 570-825-1715 or email election@luzernecounty.org.