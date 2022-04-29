🔊 Listen to this

Dallas Township will hold a Spring Cleanup for residents from May 2 through May 7.

Residents are asked to bring items for disposal to the rear of the township building at 2919 SR 309 Highway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 2 and May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 3 -5 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.

The township’s s Road Department will be available to assist in emptying vehicles. Proof of residency will be required at the time of drop-off.

Pick-up trucks and trailers will be charged accordingly, depending on the amount and size of the items brought. Residents will be charged a fee for bulk items that includes carpets, overstuffed chairs, couches, dressers, mattresses, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters. Each household is permitted to bring tires to dispose of with the understanding that there will be a $3 fee charged for each tire with a maximum of four tires.

The following items will not be accepted for disposal under any circumstances: freezers, refrigerators, television sets, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, hazardous wastes, chemicals, brush, tree stumps, cinder blocks, animal or human waste, shingles, sheet rock, or other building materials, leaves, grass, garbage, or newspapers.

There will not be any electronic equipment recycling.

Additional information may be found at www.dallastwp.org, on Dallas Township’s Facebook page or on Instagram.

— Staff Report