DALLAS — A magical event coming this June might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince.

The Times Leader Media Group and The Beaumont Inn are teaming up to host the second annual unique and fun-filled Princess Brunch and Garden Party.

Planned for June 12, the event will feature all kinds of entertainment, such as song, dance, balloon art, and delectable brunch and treats — and, of course, the opportunity for your kids to meet their favorite princesses as if they’ve stepped right out of beloved animated films.

“We are excited to bring back this magical event in partnership with The Beaumont Inn. It will be an enchanting experience for all,” said Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage. Last year, both parents and children had such a wonderful time. The Beaumont Inn is the perfect setting to spend an afternoon with these princesses. The Princesses were so giving of their time, singing, dancing and also posing for many photos.

“It’s about community spirit — an opportunity to entertain area children and give back to the community,” she added. “This year we can expect an updated program plus the addition of Mirabel from Encanto.”

Additionally, the event will be helping two local groups that help kids: Dinners for Kids and The McGlynn Center.

A donation will be made to Dinners for Kids, which was started in 2011 by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant and helps provide at-risk children with nutritious, balanced dinners.

Those interested also can donate a ticket to help sponsor a “prince or a princess” from the McGlynn Center to go to the event. The McGlynn Center has been serving vulnerable kids in the Wilkes-Barre area since 1988, providing them with tutoring, recreation and plenty of other services. For only $40, you can sponsor one of these kids to go to the event.

If you’re planning on going to the event, you’ll have to act fast: tickets are limited, and at a rate of $40 each, they’re sure to go fast. The only place to buy tickets is on the Times Leader’s website, so there’s no need to contact The Beaumont Inn for tickets.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.timesleader.com/princess

Please act fast, these tickets will sell out quickly!