No finalist received the seven Luzerne County Council votes required to secure the county’s top manager position Tuesday, leaving a new search as the only option.

Six of the 11 council members selected finalist Randy Robertson during Tuesday’s special meeting, while the remaining five supported appointing Romilda Crocamo, who has been serving as acting county manager since prior manager C. David Pedri’s resignation took effect July 6.

The council members voting for Robertson: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, LeeAnn McDermott, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Those supporting Crocamo: John Lombardo, Tim McGinley, Chris Perry, Kendra Radle and Robert Schnee.

David W. Johnston, the third finalist, did not receive any votes.

Radle said council must determine how it wants to proceed.

Council must rely on an outside citizen search committee to recommend applicants that may be considered for the manager position.

The volunteer committee already provided council with all the finalists that it deemed the most qualified, which means additional advertising would be required to yield additional applicants. Required by home rule, the committee has been meeting since August. If council wants more applicants, council would have to determine if the committee is willing to continue or whether new members must be publicly sought.

Crocamo remains acting manager.

Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is not until April 12.

