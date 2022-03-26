This Monday marks the final week for donations to be made as part of the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Food Drive.

The drive began on March 14, and benefits both the Back Mountain Food Pantry and the Shavertown United Methodist Community Care Cabinet. More than 50 businesses in the Back Mountain and surrounding area have been collecting donations since the food drive started.

The food drive will conclude on Saturday, April 2, with volunteers meeting at the Back Mountain Chamber office to sort the donations and prepare to deliver the donations on April 5.

Food and monetary donations will benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry; donations of cleaning supplies will go to the Shavertown United Methodist Community Care Cabinet. Monetary donations could be sent directly to the Chamber, donors are asked to make checks payable to the Back Mountain Food Pantry.

The Chamber is looking to surpass the more than 5,000 pounds of food donated in 2021 this year.

Anyone looking to volunteer to pick up or sort donations could contact via email committee chairs Brenda Pugh (Brenda.pugh@ampgs.com), Jennifer Schweizer-Cebrick (jschweizer80@yahoo.com) or Amanda Faneck (amandafaneck@gmail.com).