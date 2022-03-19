🔊 Listen to this

Approximately 15 citizens gathered in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse Friday afternoon to protest a range of issues, including some who were opposed to Romilda Crocamo’s potential appointment as permanent county government manager.

Dennison Township resident Andy Gegaris said he was not there to contest Crocamo filling the role of manager. Instead, he said he came to show support for road repairs, blight reduction and the appropriate spending of tax dollars.

Greg Brannan, of Wright Township, participated to shed light on his push to repair county-owned roads. He said he has not yet decided which of the three manager finalists he most supports but wants someone who will impose “swift, sweeping change.”

Council is slated to vote on a manager Tuesday, with seven of 11 votes required to hire someone. In addition to Crocamo, who is currently acting county manager, council is considering Randy Robertson and David W. Johnston for the position.

Kingston resident and longtime county meeting attendee Brian Shiner made his sentiments clear, dressed in a grim reaper costume and carrying a “no Crocamo” sign with a drawing of what he said is supposed to be a crocodile, for a play on Crocamo’s name.

“She’s a bad choice for manager. She’s part of the problem, not the cure,” he said.

Shiner had paraded in front of the courthouse in a rented clown costume in 2015 to express his displeasure over then-county manager Robert Lawton and Shiner’s belief that Lawton had been “clowning around with the way he runs government” while “a few clowns on council let him get away with it.”

Avoca residents Julius and Emily Zuckerwar came out because they are frustrated about crime, drugs and irresponsible landlords.

In addition to highlighting his ongoing battles against drug dealers and blight, Swoyersville resident Greg Griffin said he attended the protest because he wants real estate taxes to decrease and does not believe Crocamo will make that happen.

Crocamo had said during her manager interview this week that she presented a no-tax-hike budget for 2022 and has been working with division heads to implement cost-cutting efficiencies attempting to avoid future tax increases, in part by revamping the way the county buys goods and services.

One man at the protest stood by a “Hell no! Crocamo!” sign and held an American flag, but said he did not want to disclose his name and indicated he was there to support a friend.

Chad Wilmot, Wyoming, said the gathering was a “collection of citizens concerned and keeping up to date with conservative politics.”

Tom James, who said he lives on the outskirts of the county heading toward Tunkhannock, said he is a “Trumper” and rattled off his findings on a myriad of historical events, both local and in the nation’s history.

Wilkes-Barre resident Kim Hale said she wants lower taxes.

Gary Zafia, of Plains Township, gestured at the courthouse and said, “We need to clean this house of corruption out.”

He wants a manager without local ties, saying a “new broom sweeps clean.”

Also in attendance were local residents T.J. Fitzgerald, Martin Dartoe and Sam Troy and Jason Carr, who owns properties in the county.

A few protestors stood along River Street with signs. Some passing motorists honked. One man stuck his arm out of his window and held up his middle finger for the duration he was in their view.

Dartoe, who has unsuccessfully attempted to win a seat on county council, worked the megaphone, shouting, “Crocamo. We don’t want her. Get out of here.”

Crocamo said she supports the freedom of speech, even if it is against her. If appointed permanent manager, Crocamo said she would continue working to make the county better for all of its approximately 325,000 residents.

“I salute all those who demonstrate and encourage them to continue in their active roles to help shape the future of our community,” Crocamo said.