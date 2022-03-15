🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s election bureau announced the public is invited to watch its testing of voting equipment that will be used in the April 5 special election in the 116th Legislative District.

The public test will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the county’s voting equipment warehouse, 135 Water St., in Wilkes-Barre.

The bureau anticipates the testing will run approximately two business days, said county Election Director Michael Susek.

Known as logic and accuracy testing, the examination reviews ballots, ballot marking devices, scanners/tabulators and other system components to ensure they are properly configured and in proper working order to be used in an election, Susek said.