🔊 Listen to this

Workers and visitors at the Luzerne County Courthouse were evacuated for approximately 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon due to a reported gas leak, officials said.

Workers and visitors inside the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre were evacuated due to reports of a natural gas smell, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday afternoon.

Crocamo said firefighters and other emergency responders were sent to the River Street structure to investigate.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney confirmed that firefighters checked the building for any signs of natural gas after the fire alarm was pulled, but no gas was detected inside the building.

The building was evacuated swiftly and without issue, according to Delaney.

After about 30 minutes, the building was cleared for reentry, officials said.

“I want to thank the fire department for its rapid and thorough response,” Crocamo said.