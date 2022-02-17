🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Republican Eryn Harvey announced her candidacy Thursday for state representative in the 121st Legislative District.

“I’m running because I want to serve, and I want the voices of the people in the 121st to be heard in Harrisburg,” said Harvey, 27. “We must promote policies and business growth that position Pennsylvania and Luzerne County to be the place our young adults want to live.”

Under proposed new legislative maps, the 121st Legislative District will include Wilkes-Barre, Bear Creek Village, Laurel Run and the townships of Bear Creek, Buck, Plains and Wilkes-Barre.

A lifelong city resident, Harvey is 2012 graduate of Coughlin High School and received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from King’s College in 2016.

Harvey most recently worked as county deputy election director. She held that position from February 2021 until her resignation took effect Thursday.

She previously worked in a media/constituent relations position for state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and also held past positions at WYLN News, Entercom Communications and WBRE–TV.

In her release, Harvey cited deteriorating roads as an important issue and said more funding must be secured for municipalities to repair their roads.

“Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country, yet we seem to have the worst roads,” Harvey said.

Election reform also is a “huge priority” for Harvey, her release said. Act 77 of 2019, the legislation that authorized no-excuse mail ballot voting, has “many problems that need to be addressed,” she said.

“As someone who helped oversee elections, I know the issues and have answers to fix them,” Harvey said.

Real estate tax reform also is part of her campaign platform, it said.

“A big issue that a lot of candidates bring up — but nothing seems to be done about — is property tax reform,” said Harvey, who is a Wilkes-Barre homeowner. “I would like to eliminate property taxes on primary residences. Too many seniors are being adversely affected by unfair property taxes.”

Harvey also pointed to her work in a state senate office.

“Because of my experience as a state senator’s aide, I’ve come to appreciate the ability to work together — Republican, Democrat, and Independent — for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Harvey said.

More information on the campaign is posted under Harveyforharrisburg on Facebook.

Harvey is the first to announce candidacy in the 121st District.

Incumbent state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said Thursday night he is definitely running for reelection and will formally announce his candidacy soon.

Pashinski said he spends extensive time in the district office and attending community events and wants to ensure numerous pending projects reach completion.

“It has truly been an honor to serve, and I hope the people of the 121st still have confidence in me,” Pashinski said.