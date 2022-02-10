🔊 Listen to this

Butler Township resident Amilcar Arroyo will be the Democratic contender for a vacant state representative seat in the 116th Legislative District, the county Democratic Party announced Thursday.

The county Republican Party is expected to announce its nominee Thursday night.

The winner will be selected in a special election April 5 and serve through this year, filling a seat vacated by Tarah Toohil now that she is a county judge.

According to a release from county Democratic Chair Kathy Bozinski:

A Peru native, Arroyo has lived in the Hazleton area for 33 years and obtained his U.S. citizenship 28 years ago.

Well known in the county’s southern end, Arroyo is editor of El Mensajero magazine, which has been based in Hazleton for the last 19 years.

Arroyo has volunteered to serve on numerous regional organizations and boards focused on economic development, education and improving the welfare of all residents.

He stressed his goal of unification in his letter of interest for the party’s nomination. Two residents applied, and Arroyo was selected through a vote of the party’s executive committee.

“My intention to serve as state representative in the 116 Legislative District is to serve the entire community,” Arroyo wrote. “I am Hispanic, bilingual in English and Spanish languages and part of the community for 33 years. I know the necessity of making this area an area of ONE community where we can look in the same direction with the same goals.”

He cited several priorities as a candidate, including: attention on services needed by older residents; pushing for housing, medical and professional support for veterans; promoting school environments that welcome diversity and ensure future opportunities for students; and attracting jobs that will keep higher education graduates in the area.

Arroyo’s determination to unite new residents with those who have lived here for generations and help them advance the Hazleton area region together was a strong factor in his appointment, Bozinski said.

“Amilcar’s story is truly an American success story,” Bozinski said. “A number of our committee members had heard of him through his volunteer community activities but were truly moved by the story of his leaving his native country, finding his way to Hazleton, building a business, raising a family, and then continually working to help the community over the past 33 years.”

Bozinski said Arroyo’s appointment also has been approved by the State Democratic Party Executive Committee.

There are 34 voting precincts and approximately 33,873 registered voters in the 116th District.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler ordered the special election last month, saying he did not want to hold it during the May 17 primary because that is when candidates will be running for the next full two-year seat in the 116th District to serve in 2023 and 2024.

New legislative boundary maps also will apply to the primary but not the special election.

The state will reimburse the county for the cost of the special election, officials said.

As it stands under the current maps, the 116th district does not extend beyond the county and partially or fully includes the following municipalities: Hazleton; the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, New Columbus and Shickshinny; and the townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dorrance, Hazle, Hollenback, Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, Sugarloaf and Union.

Under the state’s schedule for the special election, the state has until March 6, or about a month before the election, to present the certified list of candidates to the county.