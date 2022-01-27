🔊 Listen to this

Without getting into specific numbers, Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee presented an update Wednesday suggesting it has received a satisfactory applicant response for the top manager position.

Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said the seven-citizen committee met in executive session Jan. 12 to review initial resumes and would be holding another closed-door session after Wednesday night’s public meeting to further evaluate additional applicants.

Resumes were due Monday, and Hackett said it appears the committee will stop accepting any new ones, which would be an indication the applicant pool is sufficient to proceed.

Committee members already have started initial interviews through a remote online platform and set a Feb. 15 target to select which applicants will advance to a second interview, he said.

The committee still plans to recommend at least three qualified applicants to county council for its consideration in early April.

“We believe that time frame at this point is still a valid time frame,” Hackett said.

Council would then perform its own interviews, with seven of 11 votes required to hire the manager.

The committee plans to complete its second round of interviews of the highest-ranking applicants in person, although it will need council to earmark additional funds for that purpose.

Committee member Rick Morelli made a motion Wednesday to complete second interviews remotely. He argued council will want to interview recommended applicants face-to-face and does not believe the county should pay twice to bring applicants here.

However, Morelli’s motion did not advance to a vote because there was no second.

Some committee members have said they are not comfortable making recommendations to council without first interviewing the highest-ranked applicants in person.

Although the committee is independent, it must obtain county council approval for its budget allocation

The committee has estimated $6,000 is needed for travel and possibly lodging to bring applicants here.

So far, the committee spent approximately half of the $5,000 allocated by council, primarily on advertising the position.

With the exception of Morelli, the committee voted Wednesday to ask council for additional funds.

Speaking during public comment, county Councilman Gregory Wolovich Jr. said he is sure council will want to meet applicants in person and that it “may be a little redundant” for the committee to also “fly them in.” He agreed with Morelli that remote interviews are “pretty similar” and sufficient for the committee to determine which applicants should be recommended to council.

“I think that would be a great idea and pertinent to come to council and ask them their viewpoint,” Wolovich said.

Hackett said he will present the budget request to council.

In addition to Hackett and Morelli, the following citizens serve on the committee: Sherri Homanko, Walter S. Mitchell Jr., Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte and Alec Ryncavage.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Hackett also addressed committee emails.

Morelli had warned fellow members to be cautious with private email communications so they don’t violate the state Sunshine Act.

Hackett said he reviewed all committee emails between Sept. 20 and Jan. 13 with committee Solicitor Christopher Slusser and confirmed they contained no deliberation or action that violated the Sunshine Act.

“We will continue to act with integrity in accordance with the charter and state law,” Hackett said.