Due to rising COVID-19 cases, public access to Luzerne County government buildings will be limited starting Wednesday, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Tuesday.

Crocamo said she made the decision after consulting with county President Judge Michael T. Vough, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Controller Walter Griffith.

Limited operations will remain in effect until further notice, she said.

Essential workers must continue reporting to work as usual during the period, while other employees will work remotely, she said.

“It is particularly sad to report a significant rise in the hospitalization rate and additional COVID-19 deaths during the holiday season, and we extend our deepest sympathy to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” Crocamo’s release said. “The thoughtful actions we take today can go a long way in protecting each other and preventing severe sickness and death in the weeks and months ahead.”

It said hospitalization rates are increasing at a “frightening rate” and that a coronavirus surge driven largely by the more contagious Delta and Omicron variants is “again putting great demand” on county health services.

An average daily 123.9 county residents were hospitalized the week ending Thursday, Dec. 30, according to the state health department’s latest early warning dashboard report. In comparison, the county’s average was 130.6 hospitalizations in mid-January and 3.3 in late July.

There were 2,089 new confirmed cases in the county last week, which is an increase of 856 compared to the previous week’s 1,233 new cases, it said.

Crocamo said the county’s human resources department received increased reports of county workers with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Luzerne County is blessed to have two major health care facilities in our communities and dedicated emergency responders,” her release said. “Luzerne County government has a special responsibility to these first responders and health care professionals. They protect us, we must protect them.”

The county will continue to provide services with modifications. Face coverings are still required inside county buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Temperature checks will be performed on visitors entering county buildings.

County court trials will be continued until further notice. All other court proceedings will take placed as scheduled, with attendance limited to litigants, attorneys, witnesses and the media.

The county Human Services Building at 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, is now closed to the public.

The nearby Penn Place Building at 20 N. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed to the public except for necessary court proceedings and visits to the controller’s office, the county said.

The Bernard C. Brominski Building on North Street in Wilkes-Barre will remain open and operational.

Visit the county website, luzernecounty.org, for more details on the limited schedule by department.