Wilkes-Barre operation starts Monday for Luzerne County residents

WILKES-BARRE – Luzerne County residents will have access to free, drive-up COVID-19 testing starting Monday, Dec. 13, according to an announcement from the Department of Health on Friday.

The testing site will be in South Main Plaza, 400 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours of operation will be Monday, Dec 13 through Friday, Dec. 17, and then again from Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6p.m., concluding just in time for Christmas Eve.

According to the Department of Health website no appointment is required to get tested, and availability is open to all. All that is required is photo identification and on-site registration.

Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to show ID, then blow their noses, after which a member of the on-site test staff will swab the inside of each nostril. The turnaround for results can be anywhere from two to seven days. The DOH encourages anyone tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate until a negative result is received.

If symptoms worsen, call 911 and continue to isolate while medical professionals assess the situation and provide necessary next steps.