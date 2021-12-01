Patriots Cove founders honored for efforts with gilded holiday commode

🔊 Listen to this

Golden Throne committee member Brian Smigielski makes sure the Throne is properly in place. Next to the Throne stands a soldier; Throne winner Jeff Swire is a veteran of the U.S. Army and he and his wife, Melissa, founded the nonprofit organization Patriots Cove as a safe haven for recovering vets and first responders who need a place to relax and heal.

Melissa Swire attaches an ornament to the tree atop the Throne. The ornament was chosen for her by last year’s Throne winner, Judy Denmon.

Jeff Swire fixes his nameplate on the back of the Golden Throne, where it will remain forever.

NOXEN — As the calendar turns to December and the holiday season officially begins to set in, unique decorative displays start to pop up all over the place.

In and around the Harveys Lake community and surrounding neighborhoods, the best Christmas decoration isn’t a red bow, or a stocking hung from a chimney.

It’s a toilet. More specifically, it’s the Golden Throne.

Now in their fourth year bestowing a black-and-gold painted toilet onto the lawn of the best and brightest members of the community, the Golden Throne Committee paid a visit to Jeff and Melissa Swire on Tuesday night to honor them with this year’s award.

“For creating such a magnificent place and their continued mission through Patriots Cove, we are happy to present Jeff and Melissa with the fourth annual Golden Throne,” proclaimed Committee member Ned Palka as the Swires humbly and graciously accepted their prize.

The Swires’ story was read aloud by Palka to the crowd before the Throne was unloaded and placed on their front lawn, where it must remain lit from dusk until dawn for the remainder of the holiday season.

The husband and wife team were chosen for the award due to their work with Patriots Cove, a nonprofit center located on 17 acres of land in Noxen opened to give veterans, first responders and their caregivers a place to heal, to relax with activities like fishing and to adapt to life after service.

The journey to Patriots Cove was a very personal one for Jeff Swire, a U.S. Army veteran who served his country for over 20 years before a non-combat injury forced him out of the service and left him with severe back and neck issues.

Along with his wife Melissa, who he met while stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Jeff moved back to Noxen and purchased the land, initially just as a place for him to recover.

“We realized not too long after purchasing the land that we couldn’t keep it to ourselves,” Jeff said. “So we wanted to offer a place for our veterans to heal and recover.”

Patriots Cove was founded in 2017, and Jeff serves as president while Melissa serves as the vice president of the organization’s Caregiver Facility.

Fitting, because without his wife’s caregiving, Jeff said he’d likely not be here today.

“Melissa saved my life,” he said.

The Swires were visibly overwhelmed, and clearly surprised, when the Golden Throne arrived at their home, with a full fire and police escort.

“I can’t believe this, I was wondering if there was a wreck out here somewhere when I heard all the noise,” Jeff joked.

Palka mentioned before the Throne motorcade hit the road that these were the first Throne winners that he didn’t know personally, but he had a pair of insiders in place to ensure everything went smoothly.

Patriots Cove volunteers Jack Cleary and John Stegura were in on the surprise; Cleary couldn’t be there Tuesday night but Stegura was happy with the successful ceremony.

“I’m glad just to be a part of it all,” Stegura said. “I have such a tremendous amount of respect for what Jeff and Melissa do.”

As part of the ceremony, Jeff and Melissa were gifted an ornament by last year’s Throne recipient, nurse Judy Denmon, to put on the Christmas tree that sits atop the Throne.

As per tradition, each member of the Committee will kick in $25 to donate to charity, and the Committee this year will be sponsoring a child for the Lake-Lehman School District’s upcoming Children’s Christmas Celebration.

The Swires now join the ranks of the Throne’s past winners: Denmon last year, Rich and Charlotte Williams in 2019 and inaugural winner Pete Egbert in 2018.

Each winner takes a spot on the Throne Committee, along with the original Four Thronesmen: Palka, Michael Gaus, George Kline and Brian Smigielski.

The Throne started as just a tongue-in-cheek way to honor a member of the Lake-Lehman area who has done nothing but good for the community, an homage to Kingston’s “water heater” tradition.

Four years in, and the Committee is holding regular meetings, with officers and minutes and even a Facebook page.

It’s gone way beyond just a fun goof among friends: The Throne has become a symbol of excellence in the community, and to each recipient’s tireless dedication to helping others.

While Jeff and Melissa enjoyed the surprise, they’re very cognizant of the symbolism of the Throne.

“I can’t thank all of you enough,” Jeff said. “It’s an honor to have the Throne … we’ll keep the lights on, don’t worry.”