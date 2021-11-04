🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County released unofficial general election results from the final six precincts Thursday, and they did not change the outcome of any countywide races.

In the county controller race, Republican Walter Griffith received 29,938 votes to unseat incumbent Democrat Michelle Bednar, who had an unofficial tally of 28,398 votes.

Stefanie Salavantis was the top vote-getter in the race for two county Court of Common Pleas judge seats, receiving 41,896 votes. Tarah Toohil secured the second judgeship, with 31,926 votes. Alexandra Kokura Kravitz did not make the cut, receiving 28,645 votes in the unofficial tally.

The five winners in the county council race — all Republicans — and their unofficial vote totals: John Lombardo, 30,899; Chris Perry, 29,890; Brian Thornton, 28,399; Kevin Lescavage, 26,917; and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., 26,259.

No Democrats secured seats. The candidates and their vote tallies: Matthew Vough, 25,161; Sheila Saidman, 24,125; Jane Walsh Waitkus, 22,273; Jimmy Sabatino, 22,015; and Maryann V. Velez, 20,131.

Incumbent Republican District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce was unopposed on the ballot and secured 44,390 votes Tuesday, the unofficial tally shows.

Overall, 61,162 ballots were cast, for a turnout of 30.22%, the posting says. The county has 202,389 registered voters.

The final unofficial results from all 186 precincts are posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Results in the six precincts were not included in the county’s election night tally because further review and processing was required, officials said.

The delay impacted one precinct in Hazle Township and five precincts in Swoyersville, Plymouth Township and Bear Creek Township.

Results in the latter three municipalities had been sequestered due to previously reported mail ballot errors that had been corrected on the electronic ballot marking devices at polling places. The Hazle Township results were not included in the election night posting because they were delivered to the election bureau late.