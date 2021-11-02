🔊 Listen to this

A total 18,245 Luzerne County voters cast mail ballots in Tuesday’s general election, according to a final report issued by Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The county issued 25,112 mail ballots, which equates to a 72.65% return rate.

Voters had until 8 p.m. to physically return their mail ballots to the county election bureau. Those requesting mail ballots also had the option to bring their blank ballot packet to their polling places to be voided so they could cast their vote on the electronic machines.

According to her report, requested ballots were issued to 17,636 county Democrats and 6,062 Republicans, while the rest went to voters with no affiliation or other affiliations.

Democrats ended up returning 13,188, or approximately 75%.

Republicans returned 4,272, for a return rate of 70.5%.

Teams of workers processed the mail ballots throughout the day at Penn Place, which means those results will be incorporated in the unofficial vote tallies released Tuesday night.