WILKES-BARRE — The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), acknowledging the change in our community’s routine practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has adjusted distribution services for its 42nd Annual Thanksgiving Project.

“To insure the safety of our many volunteers and those we serve, and reduce the risk spreading COVID-19. CEO will alter the program this year,” said Gene Brady, CEO Executive Director. “In place of the traditional food packages, CEO will provide vouchers for a turkey to registered families throughout the Wyoming Valley.”

Judge Hugh Mundy, CEO Board Chairman added, “We are disappointed to have to change the format of our annual Thanksgiving Project, but it is not safe to host a large-scale gathering of that size and bring potential risk to volunteers and participants alike.”

Brady noted, “CEO’s Food Pantry and several other local members of CEO’s Weinberg Food Bank will have a variety of traditional holiday food items on hand throughout the month of November to supplement the turkey voucher.”

CEO’s pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is located at 190 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

If you know someone who needs help this holiday, register for a Thanksgiving voucher online and find a local pantry to visit: www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register or register by phone: call 570-825-0968, or 570-208-7017. Online registration closes Oct. 31 and phone registration closes Friday, Oct. 29.

Donate or be a corporate sponsor

• Donate online: www.givefood.org, by phone 570-826-0510.

• Or by mail: CEO Thanksgiving Project, P.O. Box 1127, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703-1127.

Hazleton area Thanksgiving Project

CEO will also provide vouchers for a turkey to registered families in the Hazleton Area.

“This year we will be unable to host the community or home delivered Thanksgiving dinner at Annunciation (St. Gabriel’s) Church,” said Ana Garcia, CEO Hazleton. “But CEO’s Hazleton Pantry and several other local members of CEO’s Weinberg Food Bank will have a variety of traditional holiday food items on hand throughout the month of November to supplement the turkey voucher.”

Register for a Thanksgiving voucher online and find a local pantry to visit: www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register, or by phone, call: 570-455-4994. Online registration closes Oct. 31 and phone registration closes Friday, Oct. 29.

Donate online: www.givefood.org or by phone 570-826-051, or by mail: CEO Thanksgiving Project, 100 W Broad St, Suite 11, Hazleton, PA 18201.