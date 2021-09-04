🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Rep. Karen Boback Friday said as the country observes the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, it is imperative that we continue to honor and remember every single life that was lost in the name of freedom.

Boback, R-Harveys Lake, in conjunction with the Tunkhannock Area School District, is hosting a Patriot Day ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Tunkhannock Area High School Football field.

“I am honored that I am able to hold this event in conjunction with the Tunkhannock Area School District to offer the community the opportunity to spend time with one another on this Patriot Day,” Boback said. “Twenty years ago, we vowed to never forget the 2,977 lives that we lost on that Tuesday morning, and I am grateful that our town is ensuring that we never forget.”

The ceremony will include the Post 457 Dennis Strong American Legion Colors, rifle salute and TAPS, Tunkhannock Area High School brass quintet and a ceremonial bell ringing with the Triton Fire Company.