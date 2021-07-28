Pennsylvania is facing a serious workforce crisis that is threatening businesses and slowing the economic recovery from COVID-19, state Sen. John Yudichak said Wednesday.

Chaired by Sen. Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee held a hearing Wednesday at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce on the Economic Impact of the Workforce Shortage.

“Businesses across my district and throughout the Commonwealth have been forced to curtail their hours of operation or even close because of a workforce shortage,” Yudichak said. “Today’s hearing will help the committee and the General Assembly learn more about workforce development reforms that will help our businesses, our communities and the people of Pennsylvania as we rebuild our economy.”

The committee heard testimony from the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and local business owners. Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, and Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, also joined Yudichak and committee members at the hearing.

A May 2021 survey conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 49 percent of Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic said they are not actively or not very actively looking for work.

“Big and small, businesses across the Commonwealth are facing an unprecedented workforce crisis that threatens their survival and Pennsylvania’s overall economic recovery,” said Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “Today’s hearing was an excellent opportunity to discuss the challenges Pennsylvania businesses face and how industry and lawmakers can work together to help return Pennsylvanians to work and jump-start our state’s economy.”

John Longstreet, President & CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association testified that the shortage is exacerbated in the hospitality industry because it takes so many people to run a restaurant or a hotel. The restaurant business generates more jobs per dollar of revenue than virtually any other industry and is the third largest non-farm employer in the country.

“Workforce is by far the most pressing issue the hospitality industry faces. I have never seen such a severe shortage in my 40-year career,” Longstreet said. “There are several ways the legislature can help us address this crisis, including support for industry-specific workforce development programs and the association health plan, which would allow our members to affordably provide health insurance to their employees.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.