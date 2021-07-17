🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, will welcome veterans assistance appointments back into her district offices in Dallas and Tunkhannock from the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.

The Dallas district office located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive will host both a service officer from the American Legion and a representative from the Disabled American Veterans Outreach.

On the fourth Tuesday of every month starting in August, veterans can schedule an appointment with the American Legion service officer, Brian Stolarski, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the fourth Thursday of every month, a representative from the Disabled American Veterans Outreach will be in the office from noon to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at the Dallas district office, call 570-675-6000.

The Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, will host the American Legion service officer, the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Tunkhannock district office, call 570-836-4777.

Veterans or their dependents can schedule a meeting for a veterans assistance appointment to discuss issues and have questions answered about benefits and services for which they may be eligible.

Services available to veterans and their dependents include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education, and health care. Veterans do not need to be a member of the organizations to receive these services.

Appointments are necessary and space is limited.