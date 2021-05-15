🔊 Listen to this

For the first time since March 12, every one of the 41 Luzerne County ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader reported fewer than 60 new cases of COVID-19 last week. And only one code, Wilkes-Barre’s 18702, reported more than 40, with 57 new cases.

Hazleton’s 18201 code, the county hot spot at the outbreak of the pandemic last year, had only 38 new cases, while the Bloomsburg code of 17815, which is almost entirely in Columbia County with little impact on Luzerne County numbers, reported 37 new cases.

Of the remaining codes that are all or partially in Luzerne County, five reported 20 to 29 cases, eight reported 10 to 19 cases, and the remainder had fewer than 10 cases. Four codes reported no new cases.