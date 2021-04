iframe>

Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update on some of what we’re working on for Friday’s edition of the Times Leader: Two coronavirus mass vaccination clinics will be held next Monday and Wednesday in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township; Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown held a ribbon cutting at a new Rolling Mill Hill Park with playground equipment that is accessible to all children; and much more.