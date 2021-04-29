iframe> </div></p> <div class="td-post-featured-image"><a href="https://s24527.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/126894706_web1_178058606_520728235753898_4463592978508144446_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" data-caption=""><img width="640" height="360" class="entry-thumb td-modal-image" src="https://s24527.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/126894706_web1_178058606_520728235753898_4463592978508144446_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" srcset="https://s24527.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/126894706_web1_178058606_520728235753898_4463592978508144446_n.jpg.optimal.jpg 640w, https://s24527.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/126894706_web1_178058606_520728235753898_4463592978508144446_n-300x169.jpg.optimal.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" alt=" " title="126894706_web1_178058606_520728235753898_4463592978508144446_n"/></a></div> <div class="accessibility"> <button id="listenButton1" class="responsivevoice-button" type="button" value="Play" title="ResponsiveVoice Tap to Start/Stop Speech"><span>🔊 Listen to this</span></button> <script> listenButton1.onclick = function(){ if(responsiveVoice.isPlaying()){ responsiveVoice.cancel(); }else{ responsiveVoice.speak("Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update on some of what we\'re working on for Friday\'s edition of the Times Leader: Two coronavirus mass vaccination clinics will be held next Monday and Wednesday in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township; Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown held a ribbon cutting at a new Rolling Mill Hill Park with playground equipment that is accessible to all children; and much more.", "US English Female"); } }; </script> <input class="fontadjust" type = "button" value = "A" id = "normal"/> <input class="fontadjustlarger" type = "button" value = "A" id = "larger"/> <input class="fontadjustlargest" type = "button" value = "A" id = "largest"/> </div> <article id="content"> <p>Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update on some of what we’re working on for Friday’s edition of the Times Leader: Two coronavirus mass vaccination clinics will be held next Monday and Wednesday in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township; Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown held a ribbon cutting at a new Rolling Mill Hill Park with playground equipment that is accessible to all children; and much more.</p> <div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-content_bottom tdi_2_85d td_block_template_1"> <style> /* custom css */ .tdi_2_85d.td-a-rec{ text-align: center; }.tdi_2_85d .td-element-style{ z-index: -1; }.tdi_2_85d.td-a-rec-img{ text-align: left; }.tdi_2_85d.td-a-rec-img img{ margin: 0 auto 0 0; }@media (max-width: 767px) { .tdi_2_85d.td-a-rec-img { text-align: center; } } </style><!-- Avant Publications; TVX InContent --> <div style="min-width: 300px;width: 100%"> <div id="ahm-vidya-2" style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top;width: calc( 100% - 310px ); min-width: 300px;"></div> <script> var cbuster = Date.now(); var puburl = encodeURIComponent( document.location.href ); var placeId = "104509"; //placement/site var templateId = "7898"; //player var contentId = "plembed20abzjtokusm"; //playlist var sURL = "https://live.sekindo.com/live/liveView.php?s=" + placeId + "&cbuster=" + cbuster + "&pubUrl=" + puburl + "&subId=[SUBID_ENCODED]&x=300&y=250&vp_content=" + contentId + "t&vp_template=" + templateId; var d = document; var s = "script"; var sParent = d.querySelector("#ahm-vidya-2"); var sPlayer = d.createElement(s); sPlayer.async = true; sPlayer.src = sURL; sParent.appendChild( sPlayer ); </script> <div style="display: inline-block; margin: 0 5px 0 0;"><div style="vertical-align: top;width: 300px; min-height: 50px;" id="_snup-tvx-ldgr1"></div></div> </div> <script>(function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start': new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'&l='+l:'';j.async=true;j.src= 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id='+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f); })(window,document,'script','dataLayer','GTM-TBDS399');</script><noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-TBDS399" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">