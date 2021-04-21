🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation Tuesday held the first of its two-day Virtual Forum, during which 33 local nonprofit organizations each do a four-minute presentation in the hope of receiving a grant.

Charles Barber, President/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, hosted the event that was attended by members of the Grants Distribution Committee and several representatives of local foundations and other philanthropically-minded individuals.

Barber said the Luzerne Foundation will distribute $140,000 to 60-70% of the 33 organizations that presented over the two days. He said the average grant is $5,000.

“Today we will hear from four fields of interest — Arts & Culture, Heath & Wellness, Historic Preservation & the Environment, and Education” Barber said to open the event. “Each of these fields of interest work in concert to help shape the fabric of our community. Imagine what our community would be like without them.”

Barber explained the four fields presenting Tuesday:

• Arts & Culture — Making the arts part of our lives can help us to better appreciate ourselves as a community and enrich us culturally.

• Health & Wellness — Can improve our behaviors and lower health risks can reduce the incidence of chronic diseases. Wellness is especially important as we age because regular exercise and proper nutrition can help prevent a variety of ailments.

• Historic Preservation & the Environment — Preserving the history of a place through its significant historic resources gives a community its unique character. Historic preservation provides a link to the roots of the community and its people and adds to the quality of life making for a more livable community. A clean environment is essential for healthy living. It’s our responsibility to protect our natural resources and to teach our children and grandchildren to do the same.

• Education — You have heard it said quite often that education is the key to success. It starts at birth and continues all throughout our lives. Education helps us learn, gain knowledge and become more intelligent. It provides us the ability to achieve a lucrative and enjoyable career.

Tuesday’s Virtual Forum had 15 local charities present:

KISS Theatre

Hazleton Area Art League

Music Box Theatre

NEPA Music Teacher’s Association

F.M. Kirby Center

Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

United Way of Wyoming Valley

Hazleton Integration Project

McGlynn Learning Center

Candy’s Place

Freeland YMCA

Think BIG Pediatric Fund

Rural Health Corporation

EPCAMR-Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation

North Branch Land Trust

Wednesday’s Virtual Forum will see 18 charities presenting from the areas of Neighborhoods and Community Development, Social Services, and Youth:

Greater Hazleton Area Civic Partnership

Diamond City Partnership

SPCA of Luzerne County

Big Brother-Big Sisters of NEPA

Brighter Journeys

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Salvation Army

Ruth’s Place-Volunteers of America

Jumpstart Cart

Victim’s Resource Center

Dinners for Kids

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

Fork Over Love

S.A.F.E.

Camp Koala

Advocacy for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Orchard Hill

Youth CASA

Following the Virtual Forum, Barber said the Luzerne Foundation will post unfunded grant applications and videos on their website in the “Grant Wish Book Fund ” section. He said funders and donors will have access to this page, to view a video, read a grant application or learn more about our community’s most pressing needs.

Barber said there will be a DONATE NOW button should someone wish to support that charity, or if they prefer to give through their charitable fund at The Luzerne Foundation, just let the office know and it will take care of the rest.