🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for noon Friday after District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced new officers in his new administration.

The announcement came on Thursday via a release from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at noon on Friday before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

In the release, Sanguedolce announced a series of appointments, necessary since he took over the role vacated by former Stefanie Salavantis, leaving his former role of first assistant district attorney open in the process.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross will now take on the position that was vacated by Sanguedolce. Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr., meanwhile, will take on the role of Chief Deputy District Attorney.

The release says that Daniel E. Zola, who had been deputy district attorney of narcotics, will continue in this role, overseeing the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. He will additionally be overseeing interstate and inter-county cases, along with cold cases and other special investigations.

Thomas J. Hogans will take on the position of deputy district attorney of litigation, and he will oversee trials within that section, such as vice/narcotics and the special victims unit.