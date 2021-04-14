Council majority approves move to lease space in ex-Central Railroad of New Jersey depot

Built over 150 years ago, Wilkes-Barre’s former Central Railroad of New Jersey train station, seen on Tuesday afternoon, served its last riders in 1963. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Following its abandonment as a railroad facility, the ex-station later took on a second life as a bar and entertainment complex, but eventually fell into disuse and became increasingly dilapidated. It is now slated to be renovated for professional space, and Luzerne County has now agreed to lease space there for its tourism office.

Luzerne County will house its tourism office in the former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre, ending uncertainty about whether the historic structure will be preserved.

A council majority’s vote for the train station lease Tuesday also resolved state Rep. Gerald Mullery’s recent suggestion to consider the White Haven Area Community Library and Visitor Center as another option.

While the county won’t be moving its tourism administrative offices there, county Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Theodore Wampole told council his department is actively exploring a satellite visitor center in the White Haven building based on the “renewed interest.”

A council majority agreed with Wampole’s opinion that the county bureau should be centrally located in Wilkes-Barre, the county seat, to best serve the entire county.

Council Vice Chairman Chris Perry invited Mullery, D-Newport Township, to speak before council voted, but there was no response when his name was called during the virtual session.

Perry said he supports a satellite center in the White Haven property, saying its restoration is “impressive” in a borough he considers “an up-and-coming community.” Constructed in 1889, that building was once a railroad engine repair shop.

Councilman Harry Haas said he loves White Haven as a destination for biking and other outdoor activities on nearby trails, the Lehigh River and state parks, but the Wilkes-Barre train station also is an “important asset.”

County officials had set a goal many years ago to move the county tourism office from Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to the station at Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Haas said.

“This is a great headquarters for our tourism,” Haas said. “I think it’s very appropriate to have it there.”

Haas said the county has several tourism assets and gateways, including Ricketts Glen State Park in Fairmount Township.

Walter Griffith and Stephen J. Urban were the only council members to vote against the train station lease.

Griffith said he would “love to see us move into the train station” but believes the building should be renovated before council commits to a lease.

Developer George Albert previously told council his investment group must lock in tenants before it renovates the structure.

Griffith unsuccessfully attempted to remove the lease from the voting agenda and later to postpone the vote until Dec. 15.

The county would not start paying the lease until the structure is renovated for occupancy.

Lease terms

Under the five-year lease approved Tuesday, council will have two options if renovations are not completed by Dec. 15: terminate the agreement or add six months to the allowable construction date and lease commencement. If the county chooses the extension, the owner — Market Square Properties Development LLC — must pay the county liquidated damages of $180 per day until the station is ready for county occupancy, it says.

The county will lease 2,100 square feet in the station at $15.43 per square foot, which amounts to $32,400 annually. The tourism bureau does not receive funding from the county’s general fund operating budget and relies on revenue from the hotel tax and other outside sources.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he believes the lease amount is “very much in line” with the local market rate and described the plan to save the station and locate the tourism office inside as “very positive for the county.”

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman said the Wilkes-Barre location is the “best choice,” adding she believes a satellite in White Haven is a “great idea.”

Other business

In other business, a council majority voted to:

• Table adoption of the proposed 2021 Lackawanna-Luzerne Counties Comprehensive Plan until the April 27 meeting to allow time to incorporate points about the Lehigh River and housing raised by Hazleton resident Mark Rabo during a public hearing preceding Tuesday’s meeting.

• Reject a proposal to reduce the penalty for county real estate taxes paid after four months from 10% to 1%.

