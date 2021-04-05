🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Roberta Klein, of Gifts From Above, recently earned the Certified Wellness Travel Specialist designation from The Travel Institute.

Each of The Institute’s lifestyle programs cover the special aspects that make Wellness Travel unique, including special terminology, special travel considerations, and preferred destinations for a number of niche travel markets.

The comprehensive, thorough curriculum and subsequent testing assures that Roberta is well equipped with the knowledge necessary to create memorable vacations for travelers. In addition, those individuals who have chosen to seek the advanced designation have met other experiential criteria such as visits to popular niche destinations, membership in specific industry organizations, proven niche sales and advanced vacation planning.

Klein is also a licensed chiropractor, licensed nutritionist, and a registered dietitian with a passion for incorporating wellness and fitness into travel. With personal and vast travel experience, Roberta Klein, CTA, MCC, ECC has invested more than 20 years in customizing life-changing travel adventures. Her other travel venues of expertise include Rome and Pompeii, Athens, Corinth, Egypt, the Greek islands, and Ephesus.

She holds destination specialties in Israel [Holy Land] , Hawaii, Alaska and European River cruising. She is also a member of the Wellness Tourism Association.

Her love of the Caribbean also makes her an excellent choice to guide your selection of the perfect island-hopping cruise or wellness spa hotel. At Gifts From Above, we promise hands-on personal attention.

Her associate is Danielle Howie Lewis, a college graduate, who holds a degree in business management. She professes a passion for traveling and after ‘on-the-job training’ allowed her to visit Athens; several Greek islands; Ephesus, Turkey; Budapest; Salzburg; Vienna and experience both ocean cruising, a Danube and Rhine River Cruise, she has fallen in love with everything that comes with travel.

“I’m passionate about travel because of the countless opportunities it offers. Not only do you get to see beautiful places, but you meet incredible people, discover interesting cultures and enjoy incredible food. I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to travel; that is why I am also passionate about helping our clients make their dream travel plans come true.” In her free time, she is also passionate about yoga and hiking. She loves to incorporate both into her travels — taking any yoga class that is offered and always being up for adventure.

Currently, Danielle holds certifications in River Cruises, Riviera River Cruising, MSC Cruises, and AmaWaterways River Cruising.

Together, they are well qualified to help people choose healthier vacation opportunities.

For more information on wellness travel visit their website: www.giftsfromabove.info