Roads around Wanamie blocked off for hours

Emergency vehicles are seen responding to Saturday’s reported standoff on Vandermark Road in the Wanamie section of Newport Township.

NEWPORT TWP. — A 31-year-old Plymouth man faces multiple charges for allegedly holding his mother hostage inside her township residence for hours Saturday, said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

Robert Bond was incarcerated Saturday night and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, kidnapping and other related charges, the district attorney said.

According to Sanguedolce:

County 911 received a call around 11 a.m. with a report that Bond was threatening to harm himself at a location on West Main Street in Plymouth.

By the time police arrived in the borough, Bond had traveled to his mother’s house in the 200 block of Vandermark Road in the township.

Police from the township, Nanticoke and Rice Township secured the area.

Bond is on state parole, and a state parole agent also arrived at the scene along with a county detective. As negotiations began, law enforcement learned Bond was holding his mother inside.

He claimed to have a .38 revolver and shot gun with buckshot and repeatedly threatened to kill his mother, himself and anyone who approached.

Pennsylvania State Police responded and activated their Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), which took over negotiations around 1 p.m.

Bond continued making threats, but negotiators were able to convince him to release his mother around 7:30 p.m. The woman was examined by emergency responders and uninjured.

A negotiator convinced Bond to turn himself in at approximately 8:15 p.m. He emerged without weapons and was peacefully taken into custody.

Police recovered a small-caliber firearm inside the residence.

Bond had fired two shots as part of his initial threat, but they did not appear to be aimed at a person. He has a history of mental illness and drug addiction.

Law enforcement did not have to use firearms at any point.

Sanguedolce thanked all law enforcement responders, particularly the SERT team for its “tireless work that allowed this to end peacefully.”

At one point, Bond had contacted local television stations attempting to get in touch with his fiancé, but Sanguedolce said the stations cooperated with law enforcement.

The incident forced road closures for hours in the Wanamie section of the township.

State police also brought heavy equipment to the area.